Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,802. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $55.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $396,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,750 shares of company stock worth $17,413,088 in the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

