Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 14.8% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 428,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 383% from the average session volume of 88,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

