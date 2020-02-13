Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

