Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.33. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

