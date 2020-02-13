South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Plans $0.01 Dividend

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S32 traded down GBX 1.68 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.50 ($1.80). 1,274,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S32. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

