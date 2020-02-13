Soverain Market Cap Achieves $111,203.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Soverain has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $111,203.00 and approximately $1,302.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

