SpaceChain (SPC) One Day Volume Tops $295,877.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $295,877.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, EXX, Coinnest and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

