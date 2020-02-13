SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,679. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

