Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

