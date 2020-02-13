Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.