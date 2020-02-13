Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 121 at UBS Group

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 130.60 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The stock has a market cap of $515.39 million and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

