Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.24

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.