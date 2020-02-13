Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.24

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93.

About Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit