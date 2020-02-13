Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards Buys 5,000 Shares

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.