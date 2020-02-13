Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 409,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

