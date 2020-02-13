SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.93 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

