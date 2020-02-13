SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.93 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit