SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.08

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

