Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 2,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Get Stabilis Energy alerts:

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $53,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,329.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $110,720.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stabilis Energy stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Stabilis Energy comprises 0.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Stabilis Energy worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stabilis Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Energy, Inc provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It offers LNG fuel for high-horsepower equipment that drives drilling and fracturing operations; and fuel solutions to industrial users of diesel and other crude-based fuel products.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.