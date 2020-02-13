Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 2,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.
Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stabilis Energy stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stabilis Energy (NASDAQ:SLNG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Stabilis Energy comprises 0.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Stabilis Energy worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stabilis Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNG)
Stabilis Energy, Inc provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It offers LNG fuel for high-horsepower equipment that drives drilling and fracturing operations; and fuel solutions to industrial users of diesel and other crude-based fuel products.
