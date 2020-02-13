Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAF shares. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

