Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of STAF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.39.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on STAF shares. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
