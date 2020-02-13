Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) Trading Up 3.2%

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), approximately 161,783 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.18.

About Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR)

Stanmore Coal Limited explores, produces, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It holds interest in the Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Belview, The Range, Lilyvale, Mackenzie, Tennyson, and Clifford projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland. The company also exports its products.

