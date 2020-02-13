State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 21,500 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.33. 501,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

