State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,080. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

