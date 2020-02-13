State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 12,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,086. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

