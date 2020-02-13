State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,490 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.