State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 136.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,163.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

PFPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.19. 9,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,179. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.