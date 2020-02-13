State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,340 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 146,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,460. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

