State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 720 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,234 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,830.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

