State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,986 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 776,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,730. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

