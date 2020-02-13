State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 47,904 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

EME stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,021. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

