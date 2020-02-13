State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J2 Global by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,210. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

