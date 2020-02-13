State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 248,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,035. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRI. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

