State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,187 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,167 shares of company stock worth $1,216,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

