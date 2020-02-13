State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

NYSE PE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,513. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

