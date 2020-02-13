State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 683,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,848. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.