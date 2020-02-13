State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,771 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 33,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

