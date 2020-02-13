State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,747. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

