State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shopify were worth $90,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.97. 4,513,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.66. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.89.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.