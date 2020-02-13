State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 20,456 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.42.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $270.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,676,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $273.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

