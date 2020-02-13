State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,891,579 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $64,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 2,056,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,481. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

