State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 8,575,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.