State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 8,425,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

