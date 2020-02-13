State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 39,449 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $70,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,263,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $214.89. 1,790,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

