Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

