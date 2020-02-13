Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.