Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.96 Million in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H & R Block by 10,754.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in H & R Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 128.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

