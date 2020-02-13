Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $3.01 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 8,480,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

