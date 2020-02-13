Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after buying an additional 4,756,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 1,309,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,313,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

