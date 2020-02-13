Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 446,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

O traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $78.79. 1,339,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,095. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.