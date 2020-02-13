Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

UHS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 452,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.