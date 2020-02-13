Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 170,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,899,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

