Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 36,627 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,627 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,149. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

