Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $47.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,257. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,969 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

